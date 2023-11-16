Veeam announces updates to Backup for Salesforce

Veeam Software has launched Veeam Backup for Salesforce v2, available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Veeam Backup for Salesforce eliminates the risks of Salesforce data and metadata loss from human, integration, and corruption errors.

The newest version from Veeam extends support for multiple clouds, provides greater security with single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA), and provides a safe environment for testing and developing via sandbox seeding.

Organisations can deploy on-premises or in the cloud, recover exactly what they need when they need it, and experience backup that is custom-engineered for Salesforce data and metadata.

Veeam Backup for Salesforce

Data loss is inevitable within an organisation, so it’s important for organisations to protect themselves at all costs.

New capabilities of Veeam Backup for Salesforce include:

* Salesforce business applications: Extended support of the Salesforce platform, including Salesforce Government and Education Clouds, Field Service, CPQ, Person Accounts, and managed packages, is now part of data backup offerings to ensure critical field service data meets compliance and is protected when off-site.

* Salesforce SSO and MFA: Enable role-based access for backup and restore operators via Salesforce to simplify and improve the security of your systems. Audit trail will keep track of all the sensitive operations.

* Sandbox seeding and enhanced restores: Restore to your sandbox with data from production or from another sandbox. Set alternate keys and get better controls over hierarchy restores. Enhance your company’s ability to test, develop and troubleshoot with the option to restore production data to your sandbox.