All the 2023 Africa Tech Festival Award winners

The Africa Tech Festival Awards 2023 this week honoured companies, individuals and initiatives that have demonstrated excellence, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with technology in Africa.

James Williams, senior event director, events at Connecting Africa Informa Tech comments: “This year, more than ever, the standard of innovation and commitment to improving the lives of Africans and building an inclusive ecosystem for sovereign and cross-continental sustainability, has been impressive.”

Top honours for 2023 went to:

* Connectivity For All Award – Avanti Communications

* Innovation for Impact Award- MTN Uganda

* CXO of the Year Award – Ahmed Yusef, CEO, Hormuud Telecom

* Changing Lives Award- Vodacom Foundation DRC

* Female Innovator of the Year Award – Néné Maïga, CEO, Orange Botswana

* Sustainability Champion of the Year Award – South Africa MTN & Huawei

* Fintech Innovation of the Year Award – Mukuru

* Start-Up of the Year Award – Botlhale AI Solutions

* HealthTech Innovation of the Year Award – HealthX Africa

* Creative Visionary Award – Khutso Theledi.

These awards showcase the dynamic and entrepreneurial spirit that defines Africa’s tech ecosystem and the excellence and acumen of the individuals and organisations driving digital disruption,” says Williams. “Congratulations to all our winners, the nominees and to everyone involved.”