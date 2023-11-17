An exciting position has arisen in Cape Town for an Automation Engineer.
Requirements:
- Bsc Mechatronics degree
- Have at least 1 year’s working experience in a related role
- Competency in 3D – CAD design (Autocad, Inventor, Solidworks)
- An ability to communicate at all levels
- Be familiar with ISO procedures
- An ability to negotiate effectively
- A strong ability to think logically and rationally
- Be highly computer literate especially excel skills
- Be assertive and forthright
- Be enthusiastic, positive and self energized
- A strong financial and commercial aptitude
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Excellent numeracy skills
- An ability to work effectively in team
The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
- Designing, developing and enhancing electro-mechanical systems and mechatronic devices
- Creating automated systems and the software to control them
- Conducting research, documenting findings, and presenting reports at meetings
- Developing design documents for mechanical parts and final products
- Identifying areas of weakness in the production line or finished products and making recommendations for improvement
- Understanding problems or client briefs and developing solutions that satisfy them
- Selecting the required tools and materials for the manufacturing process
- Assisting with recruitment, onboarding, and training of junior Engineers or Apprentices
- Attending workshops, training sessions, and conferences to network with others and stay on top of field advancements
- Overseeing installations of various new multi million rand machines and technology
- Overseeing assigned Engineering and technical projects
- Ensuring customer satisfaction with respect to all Engineering projects
- Overseeing machine and automation design projects
- Developing and implementing project schedules and forecasts
- Coordinating and checking of engineering deliverables
- Reporting monthly on project status and change orders
- Planning, scheduling, conducting and coordinating the technical and management aspects of projects
- Assisting in the preparation of engineering project and machine acquisition proposals
- Assisting in the coordination of pricing, estimating, scoping strategies for proposed projects and in the development and preparation of technical specifications
- Assisting in the preparation or modification of reports, specifications, plans, construction schedules, environmental impact studies, permits and designs for project
- Communicating extensively with assigned project Clients, external customers and suppliers, both overseas and local
- Involved in new product development and prototyping
This position is open to all individuals who meet the relevant minimum criteria.
Desired Skills:
- Bsc Mechatronics degree
- 3D – CAD design
- Project Management
- ISO procedures
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid + Pension