Automation Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

An exciting position has arisen in Cape Town for an Automation Engineer.

Requirements:

Bsc Mechatronics degree

Have at least 1 year’s working experience in a related role

Competency in 3D – CAD design (Autocad, Inventor, Solidworks)

An ability to communicate at all levels

Be familiar with ISO procedures

An ability to negotiate effectively

A strong ability to think logically and rationally

Be highly computer literate especially excel skills

Be assertive and forthright

Be enthusiastic, positive and self energized

A strong financial and commercial aptitude

Excellent problem solving skills

Excellent numeracy skills

An ability to work effectively in team

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

Designing, developing and enhancing electro-mechanical systems and mechatronic devices

Creating automated systems and the software to control them

Conducting research, documenting findings, and presenting reports at meetings

Developing design documents for mechanical parts and final products

Identifying areas of weakness in the production line or finished products and making recommendations for improvement

Understanding problems or client briefs and developing solutions that satisfy them

Selecting the required tools and materials for the manufacturing process

Assisting with recruitment, onboarding, and training of junior Engineers or Apprentices

Attending workshops, training sessions, and conferences to network with others and stay on top of field advancements

Overseeing installations of various new multi million rand machines and technology

Overseeing assigned Engineering and technical projects

Ensuring customer satisfaction with respect to all Engineering projects

Overseeing machine and automation design projects

Developing and implementing project schedules and forecasts

Coordinating and checking of engineering deliverables

Reporting monthly on project status and change orders

Planning, scheduling, conducting and coordinating the technical and management aspects of projects

Assisting in the preparation of engineering project and machine acquisition proposals

Assisting in the coordination of pricing, estimating, scoping strategies for proposed projects and in the development and preparation of technical specifications

Assisting in the preparation or modification of reports, specifications, plans, construction schedules, environmental impact studies, permits and designs for project

Communicating extensively with assigned project Clients, external customers and suppliers, both overseas and local

Involved in new product development and prototyping

This position is open to all individuals who meet the relevant minimum criteria.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid + Pension

