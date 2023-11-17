Automation Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 17, 2023

An exciting position has arisen in Cape Town for an Automation Engineer.

Requirements:

  • Bsc Mechatronics degree
  • Have at least 1 year’s working experience in a related role
  • Competency in 3D – CAD design (Autocad, Inventor, Solidworks)
  • An ability to communicate at all levels
  • Be familiar with ISO procedures
  • An ability to negotiate effectively
  • A strong ability to think logically and rationally
  • Be highly computer literate especially excel skills
  • Be assertive and forthright
  • Be enthusiastic, positive and self energized
  • A strong financial and commercial aptitude
  • Excellent problem solving skills
  • Excellent numeracy skills
  • An ability to work effectively in team

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

  • Designing, developing and enhancing electro-mechanical systems and mechatronic devices
  • Creating automated systems and the software to control them
  • Conducting research, documenting findings, and presenting reports at meetings
  • Developing design documents for mechanical parts and final products
  • Identifying areas of weakness in the production line or finished products and making recommendations for improvement
  • Understanding problems or client briefs and developing solutions that satisfy them
  • Selecting the required tools and materials for the manufacturing process
  • Assisting with recruitment, onboarding, and training of junior Engineers or Apprentices
  • Attending workshops, training sessions, and conferences to network with others and stay on top of field advancements
  • Overseeing installations of various new multi million rand machines and technology
  • Overseeing assigned Engineering and technical projects
  • Ensuring customer satisfaction with respect to all Engineering projects
  • Overseeing machine and automation design projects
  • Developing and implementing project schedules and forecasts
  • Coordinating and checking of engineering deliverables
  • Reporting monthly on project status and change orders
  • Planning, scheduling, conducting and coordinating the technical and management aspects of projects
  • Assisting in the preparation of engineering project and machine acquisition proposals
  • Assisting in the coordination of pricing, estimating, scoping strategies for proposed projects and in the development and preparation of technical specifications
  • Assisting in the preparation or modification of reports, specifications, plans, construction schedules, environmental impact studies, permits and designs for project
  • Communicating extensively with assigned project Clients, external customers and suppliers, both overseas and local
  • Involved in new product development and prototyping

This position is open to all individuals who meet the relevant minimum criteria.

Desired Skills:

  • Bsc Mechatronics degree
  • 3D – CAD design
  • Project Management
  • ISO procedures

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid + Pension

