AWS Data Engineer (with AI/ML)

AWS Data Engineer (with AI/ML)

R90 000 – R100 000

The ideal candidate should have a strong background in AWS Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning. This role offers an exciting opportunity to collaborate with leading financial institutions, contributing to the design and implementation of data pipelines to support global markets business, as well as developing machine learning models (ML) and automating ML pipelines.

Minimum Requirements:

5 Years experience in an AWS Data Engineer Role

2 Years experience in AWS AI/ML

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

AWS Certified Machine Learning – Specialty Certificate

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL.

Experience with data pipeline and ETL tools such as Apache Airflow and Glue.

Experience with data modelling, data governance, and data quality.

Experience with Big Data technologies such as Hadoop and Spark.

Experience with containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Expertise in Machine Learning (ML) and deep learning frameworks.

Explaining the thinking behind simple ML algorithms.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

AWS Data Engineer (with AI/ML)

Python and SQL

Big Data technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position