Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Having been operating successfully since 2004, our client is a reputable, international specialist in ICT services. They create tailored solutions for a number of blue-chip clients across industries such as telecommunication, retail and financial services. Joining their elite team will provide you with a career filled with opportunities for growth on both a technical and personal level.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with users to gather requirements.

Document requirements, processes, and business rules.

Map business processes and analyse business models, designing and documenting them.

Offer suggestions for process improvements.

Transform requirements into technical specifications.

Work closely with developers and technical teams to clarify requirements during development.

Ensure solutions align with business objectives.

Design and conduct functional testing during development.

Assist with user acceptance testing.

Participate in daily stand-up meetings and regular project meetings.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

2 – 3 years of experience as a Business Analyst or relevant data/application development experience.

Possess a related degree, diploma, or certification.

Hold a Business Analysis certification or diploma.

Familiarity with the application development lifecycle.

Experience with Agile/Scrum and project methodologies.

Proficiency in Business Process Modelling and related software.

Knowledge of Business Process Design and Frameworks is a plus.

Strong interest in data and systems.

Experience with data modelling and databases is advantageous.

Telecom, finance, or retail industry experience is highly desirable.

Proficiency in SQL is beneficial.

Familiarity with Business Intelligence (BI) software is an advantage.

Job ID:

J104383

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Agile / Scrum

Application Development Lifecycle

