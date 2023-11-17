Data Controller – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative Agriculture Technology firm is in search of a Data Controller responsible for data entry, administration, and problem-solving, with a preference for candidates holding a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Business Administration (BBA), or BCom with a specialization in Agricultural Economics.

DUTIES:

Data entry, management of & solution specification for, specifically:

Order loading for various buyers on the platform

Pack planning and yield estimations

Reconciliation between loaded and processed orders to ensure data is accurate and timely

Onboarding of new clients

Understand the internal and external business processes (to identify areas of improvement)

Develop an understanding for how the company’s platform works

Work closely with the growers and buyers to understand their systems and business processes

Provide feedback to developers based on customers system and business process

requirements

Determine how business processes translate into data flows – which lead to strategic initiatives

for platform users

Develop an understanding for the data acquisition process in both the front-end and back end (ETL) of

the platform

Determine root-cause of data processing errors and setup configurations to resolve them

Exception-manage missing, incomplete, erroneous & illogical data sets

Identify missing and problematic data integration points and implement solutions

Provide assistance, when required, to the business development team

Understand the impact of external factors on market behaviour (e.g., pricing) to advise clients

REQUIREMENTS:

Education

Preferably a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Business Administration (BBA) or

BCom/Agricultural Economics.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Advanced level of computer literacy (especially Excel)

Proven ability to be part of a team and collaborate across departments

Excellent problem solving and organizational ability

Strong numerical and analytical skills

Ability to work under pressure

Must be able to build strong internal client relationships

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent attention to detail

Proven verbal and written communication skills in English

Demonstrated ability to communicate and influence credibly and effectively at all levels

