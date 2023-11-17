ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative Agriculture Technology firm is in search of a Data Controller responsible for data entry, administration, and problem-solving, with a preference for candidates holding a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Business Administration (BBA), or BCom with a specialization in Agricultural Economics.
DUTIES:
- Data entry, management of & solution specification for, specifically:
- Order loading for various buyers on the platform
- Pack planning and yield estimations
- Reconciliation between loaded and processed orders to ensure data is accurate and timely
- Onboarding of new clients
- Understand the internal and external business processes (to identify areas of improvement)
- Develop an understanding for how the company’s platform works
- Work closely with the growers and buyers to understand their systems and business processes
- Provide feedback to developers based on customers system and business process
- requirements
- Determine how business processes translate into data flows – which lead to strategic initiatives
- for platform users
- Develop an understanding for the data acquisition process in both the front-end and back end (ETL) of
- the platform
- Determine root-cause of data processing errors and setup configurations to resolve them
- Exception-manage missing, incomplete, erroneous & illogical data sets
- Identify missing and problematic data integration points and implement solutions
- Provide assistance, when required, to the business development team
- Understand the impact of external factors on market behaviour (e.g., pricing) to advise clients
REQUIREMENTS:
Education
- Preferably a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Business Administration (BBA) or
- BCom/Agricultural Economics.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience
- Advanced level of computer literacy (especially Excel)
- Proven ability to be part of a team and collaborate across departments
- Excellent problem solving and organizational ability
- Strong numerical and analytical skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Must be able to build strong internal client relationships
ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent attention to detail
- Proven verbal and written communication skills in English
- Demonstrated ability to communicate and influence credibly and effectively at all levels
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Controller
- IT