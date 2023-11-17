Developer – Back-End (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, catering to vendors of asset management solutions with their hosted software. They have carved a niche for themselves by offering affordable premium software across various industries. The organisation prides itself on maintaining a warm and welcoming culture that mirrors their customer-centric approach. With their rapid growth, they embody agility and innovation as core values. They are committed to continuously improving their operations and encourage you to actively contribute to this pursuit right from the start. Creating an inclusive, innovative, agile, and driven work environment is of utmost importance to them.

Role Responsibilities:

Provide expertise for a rapidly growing division, contributing to the development of a SaaS product with a modern microservices backend (Typescript/NodeJS/Docker) on AWS.

Engage in the entire application lifecycle, including design, coding, debugging, and deployment, while emphasising problem-solving skills and best practices.

Design and create new backend services, troubleshoot and debug existing services, and utilise fully automated CI/CD pipelines for AWS deployment.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Minimum 3 years of commercial experience as a backend developer.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Capability to take ownership of projects from design to implementation.

Experience with Docker on AWS or similar cloud services.

Proficiency in NodeJS.

Knowledge of Typescript is a plus.

Ability to excel in a fast-paced environment.

Job ID:

Desired Skills:

Back End Development

TypeScript

NodeJS

