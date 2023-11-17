Intermediate Java Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

An organization that specializes in producing custom software and products for established and emerging enterprises is currently searching for a highly skilled Intermediate Java Engineer to join their committed group of professionals. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in software development and a genuine passion for software engineering. Additionally, they should possess extensive knowledge of the Spring Boot and Spring frameworks, as well as an in-depth understanding of core Java or Java EE.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years or more experience in software development.

Love of all things software development.

Good knowledge of the Spring Boot and Spring frameworks.

Deep knowledge of core Java or Java EE.

Experience with agile processes and technical practices.

Additional Information.

More technologies, frameworks, and tools you’ll have a chance to work with:

Apache Camel

Node.js

RabbitMQ

Nginx

Docker Swarm

SQL

webMethods

Git Jenkins

SonarQube

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to give input into innovative solutions.

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Self-motivated and a self-starter.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Java

Engineer

