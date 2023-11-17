Intermediate SQL Developer LW

Nov 17, 2023

  • Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures, and Triggers.

  • Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.

  • Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based on a set of requirements.

  • Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.

  • Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing.

  • Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.

  • Develop according to set coding standards and processes.

  • Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.

  • Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

  • Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing, and deployment.

  • Investigate and fix production issues.

  • Develop and test extraction, transformation, and load processes.

  • Work in a very data-driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.

  • Supporting production databases.

  • Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.

  • Monitoring or optimising the performance, security, backup, recovery, or integrity of database management systems.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences and/ or at least 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment

  • Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.

  • 2 years of relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

  • Experience working with security-sensitive data (beneficial)

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

  • Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:
    • Relational database design principles

    • Understanding of SQL Server Administration

    • SQL OLTP development

    • SQL Query optimization

    • SQL Query analysis

    • Database object design

    • XML and JSON structures (beneficial)

    • God XML manipulation skills in XQuery (beneficial)

  • Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, and JAVA script (Beneficial)

  • Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, doing extensive unit testing, and supporting quality testing phases.

  • Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
    • SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

    • SQL profiler (beneficial)

  • Some knowledge of cloud services like Azure, and AWS (Beneficial)

  • Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

  • Hands-on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting

  • Troubleshooting slow-running queries and profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • Azure
  • Development

