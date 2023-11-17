Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Job Title: Intermediate Test Analyst
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Test Analystto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Responsibilities:
- Proving the requirements of a software application under test (AUT).
- Planning testing activities
- Translate specifications into test conditions.
- Design and executing test cases.
- Report results
- Stakeholder Management
- Defect Management
- Everything in between
Must-Have Skills
- Software Testing
- Agile
- API testing
- Selenium
- Test Analysis
Requirements/Qualifications:
- Software Testing Certifications, Degree in Computer science
- Swift, ISO, Banking, Forex Payments, ISTQB, API Testing, Selenium
- Diploma/Degree in Computer Science
- BSC Comp Science
EXPERIENCE:
- 3 to 5 years of experience
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- Agile
- API testing
- Selenium
- Test Analysis
- Swift
- ISO
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]