Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Job Title: Intermediate Test Analyst

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Test Analystto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Responsibilities:

Proving the requirements of a software application under test (AUT).

Planning testing activities

Translate specifications into test conditions.

Design and executing test cases.

Report results

Stakeholder Management

Defect Management

Everything in between

Must-Have Skills

Software Testing

Agile

API testing

Selenium

Test Analysis

Requirements/Qualifications:

Software Testing Certifications, Degree in Computer science

Swift, ISO, Banking, Forex Payments, ISTQB, API Testing, Selenium

Diploma/Degree in Computer Science

BSC Comp Science

EXPERIENCE:

3 to 5 years of experience

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Agile

API testing

Selenium

Test Analysis

Swift

ISO

About The Employer:

