Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Test Analystto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Intermediate Test Analyst

Are you someone who can:

Create test plans and test cases for the functionality of a system to prevent errors in the live system.

Grasp and apply new information with ease and identify new areas of learning.

Cut to the core of issues and apply effective analysis, logic, and creativity to implement solutions.

Build sound relationships based on trust and openness.

Engineer and leverage processes and technologies to meet business needs.

Produce consistently high-quality outputs within agreed deadlines.

Recognize interdependencies and collaborate with others to achieve shared goals.

We can be a match if you are:

Curious & courageous – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more and you’re brave enough to

Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it

A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks

Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is

Must-Have Skills

Requirements/Qualifications:

Have a certificate or Diploma in computer science, information systems, or related fields

EXPERIENCE:

Are accredited with an ISTQB Certification

Have 3 to 5 years of experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years ideally at a junior specialist level.

Desired Skills:

Team player

Emotionally intelligent

Innovative

About The Employer:

