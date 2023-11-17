Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside

Nov 17, 2023

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Test Analystto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Intermediate Test Analyst

Are you someone who can:

  • Create test plans and test cases for the functionality of a system to prevent errors in the live system.
  • Grasp and apply new information with ease and identify new areas of learning.
  • Cut to the core of issues and apply effective analysis, logic, and creativity to implement solutions.
  • Build sound relationships based on trust and openness.
  • Engineer and leverage processes and technologies to meet business needs.
  • Produce consistently high-quality outputs within agreed deadlines.
  • Recognize interdependencies and collaborate with others to achieve shared goals.

We can be a match if you are:

  • Curious & courageous – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more and you’re brave enough to
  • Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it
  • A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks
  • Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is

Must-Have Skills

Requirements/Qualifications:

  • Have a certificate or Diploma in computer science, information systems, or related fields

EXPERIENCE:

  • Are accredited with an ISTQB Certification
  • Have 3 to 5 years of experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years ideally at a junior specialist level.

Desired Skills:

  • Team player
  • Emotionally intelligent
  • Innovative

About The Employer:

