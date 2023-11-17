Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Test Analystto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Job Title: Intermediate Test Analyst
Are you someone who can:
- Create test plans and test cases for the functionality of a system to prevent errors in the live system.
- Grasp and apply new information with ease and identify new areas of learning.
- Cut to the core of issues and apply effective analysis, logic, and creativity to implement solutions.
- Build sound relationships based on trust and openness.
- Engineer and leverage processes and technologies to meet business needs.
- Produce consistently high-quality outputs within agreed deadlines.
- Recognize interdependencies and collaborate with others to achieve shared goals.
We can be a match if you are:
- Curious & courageous – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more and you’re brave enough to
- Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it
- A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks
- Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is
Must-Have Skills
- Create test plans and test cases for the functionality of a system to prevent errors in the live system.
- Grasp and apply new information with ease and identify new areas of learning.
- Cut to the core of issues and apply effective analysis, logic, and creativity to implement solutions.
- Build sound relationships based on trust and openness.
- Engineer and leverage processes and technologies to meet business needs Produce consistently high-quality outputs within agreed deadlines. Recognize interdependencies and collaborate with others to achieve shared goals.
Requirements/Qualifications:
- Have a certificate or Diploma in computer science, information systems, or related fields
EXPERIENCE:
- Are accredited with an ISTQB Certification
- Have 3 to 5 years of experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years ideally at a junior specialist level.
Desired Skills:
- Team player
- Emotionally intelligent
- Innovative
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]