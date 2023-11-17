Intermediate Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Nov 17, 2023

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Job Title: Intermediate Test Analyst

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Test Analystto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Proving the requirements of a software application under test (AUT).
  • Planning testing activities
  • Translate specifications into test conditions.
  • Design and executing test cases.
  • Report results
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Defect Management
  • Everything in between

Must-Have Skills

  • Software Testing
  • Agile
  • API testing
  • Selenium
  • Test Analysis

Requirements/Qualifications:

  • Software Testing Certifications, Degree in Computer science
  • Swift, ISO, Banking, Forex Payments, ISTQB, API Testing, Selenium
  • Diploma/Degree in Computer Science
  • BSC Comp Science

EXPERIENCE:

  • 3 to 5 years of experience

Desired Skills:

  • Software Testing
  • Agile
  • API testing
  • Selenium
  • Test Analysis
  • Swift
  • ISO

About The Employer:

