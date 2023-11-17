Intermediate Web Developer
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
- Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
- Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.
- Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
- Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
- Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
- Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
- Build and deploy the system on an application server.
- Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).
- Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tool sets is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as an Intermediary Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment. Exposure as a lead Developer within a team will be advantages.
Desired Skills:
- communication and interpersonal
- Planning and Organising
- Analytical thinking