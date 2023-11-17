IT Infrastructure Manager (Technical) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our US client has established their R&D division in Cape Town, showcasing a strong commitment to the region. This company offers exceptional opportunities for those passionate about R&D, complex systems, and continuous learning. They emphasise an Agile approach with benefits and flexible work arrangements.

Role Responsibilities:

Oversee a range of responsibilities, including infrastructure capacity planning, asset management, IT Governance, compliance, updates, and patches, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery planning, information security enhancement, staying updated on industry trends, ensuring system availability, and more.

Administer and maintain various components, such as network, endpoint security, SIEM, cloud accounts, Microsoft O365, and on-prem infrastructure.

Manage ISO27001 and SOC 2 adoption, data privacy compliance, IT policies, processes, and procedures.

Prioritise and track work items while supporting team member training, mentoring, and career growth.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant Degree/Diploma or substantial IT-related experience.

Advantageous certifications: MCSE, VMware, Azure, AWS, GCP, ITIL, CEH, Security+, Cisco CCNA, Linux.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in IT Management, Security compliance (ISO 27001, SOC 2), and cloud environment management.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Linux/Unix systems administration.

Proficiency in Windows Server, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, and VMWare/ESXI administration.

Exposure to SDLC and related tools (Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, Gitlab, JIRA) and shell scripting.

Demonstrates ownership, accountability, and a customer service orientation.

Effective teamwork in large, complex, and distributed/remote teams.

Humble, inclusive, and cooperative, leading by example.

Capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously.

Self-reliant, self-managing team player.

Strong problem-solving abilities.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Results-driven with a detailed and structured work approach.

Pragmatic, flexible, and adaptable to work around limitations and constraints.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid – Work from the office at least 2 days per week and be available for any critical after hours work if needed.

Job ID:

J104387

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Operations Manager

ISO27001

SOC 2

Learn more/Apply for this position