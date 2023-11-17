Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg (Bryanston) is currently looking to employ an IT Project Manager.
Purpose of the Position:
- Coordinating all project elements, from delegating tasks and managing resources to communicating with stakeholders. Monitor and direct to ensure compliance with the project / integration management plan.
Requirements:
- 5 Years plus in same / or similar role.
- Relevant tertiary education/ certifications.
- Project management qualification.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communications skills.
- Organised and diligent person.
- Strong negotiation and conflict management skills.
- Experience working in an IT environment will be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Provide centralized governance and coordination to keep the teams involved in the integration on track.
- Provide status updates on key activities, achievements, and issues to be escalated.
- Provide clarity on the scope and goals.
- Oversee governance, transparency, traceability, templates, standard processes, and procedures.
- Break down tasks into individual projects, representing the key internal and external activities.
- Set up a schedule of all projects, key dependencies and critical path identified.
- Ensure that project goals are being met and identify issues that need to be addressed.
- Scheduling and setting up of meetings between relevant parties and managing outcomes during meetings.
- Allocation of resources.
- Managing budgets.
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Resource Allocation
- Breakdown
- Stakeholder Engagement
- IT Project Manager
- Governance
- Complaince