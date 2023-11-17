Mid-Tier Software Developer – Python – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mid-Tier Software Developer – Python
R 420 000.00 – R 600 000.00 Per Annum/Relevant contract rate (4 year contracts)
Fourways (On-site)
Key concern has an exciting opportunity for a Mid-Level Python Developer with 3 – 5 years working experience in Python coding. They offer permanent roles or contracting roles, however within the salary range.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the Senior Software Engineer on the Team
- Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team
- Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required
- Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team
- Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principles, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment
- Required to deploy systems on-site at the customers from time to time
- Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer
- Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business
- Expected to be flexible with longer working hours from time to time
- Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team
Education and Experience:
- BSc or BCom or similar education advantageous
- Must have 3 – 5 years working experience in Python
Contact Tracy on [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Python Developer
- Data Science
- Python Coding