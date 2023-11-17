Mid-Tier Software Developer – Python – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mid-Tier Software Developer – Python

R 420 000.00 – R 600 000.00 Per Annum/Relevant contract rate (4 year contracts)

Fourways (On-site)

Key concern has an exciting opportunity for a Mid-Level Python Developer with 3 – 5 years working experience in Python coding. They offer permanent roles or contracting roles, however within the salary range.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the Senior Software Engineer on the Team

Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team

Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required

Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team

Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principles, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment

Required to deploy systems on-site at the customers from time to time

Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer

Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business

Expected to be flexible with longer working hours from time to time

Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team

Education and Experience:

BSc or BCom or similar education advantageous

Must have 3 – 5 years working experience in Python

Contact Tracy on [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python Developer

Data Science

Python Coding

