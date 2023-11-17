Mid-Tier Software Developer – Python

Nov 17, 2023

R 420 000.00 – R 600 000.00 Per Annum/Relevant contract rate (4 year contracts)

Fourways (On-site)

Key concern has an exciting opportunity for a Mid-Level Python Developer with 3 – 5 years working experience in Python coding. They offer permanent roles or contracting roles, however within the salary range.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the Senior Software Engineer on the Team
  • Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team
  • Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required
  • Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team
  • Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principles, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment
  • Required to deploy systems on-site at the customers from time to time
  • Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer
  • Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business
  • Expected to be flexible with longer working hours from time to time
  • Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team

Education and Experience:

  • BSc or BCom or similar education advantageous
  • Must have 3 – 5 years working experience in Python

Contact Tracy on [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Python Developer
  • Data Science
  • Python Coding

