Mulesoft Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A Premier custom software and product development IT company, delivering custom-made solutions for large enterprises as well as dynamic start-ups is seeking to employ a Mulesoft Developer who has a minimum 7 years of software development experience, a minimum 4 years of experience specifically with MuleSoft, and hold a MuleSoft Developer certification (level 1 or 2).

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 7 years of software development experience

Minimum 4 years of experience specifically with MuleSoft

Hold a MuleSoft Developer certification (level 1 or 2)

Experience with Java (preferred) or another object-oriented language.

Good understanding of data formats such as XML, CSV, and JSON.

Good understanding of integration technologies such as HTTP, JMS, JDBC, REST, and SOAP

Love of all things software development

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to give input into innovative solutions.

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Self-motivated and a self-starter

Ability to work in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

Mulesoft

Developer

IT

