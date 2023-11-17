Exciting Job Opportunity for Top-notch .NET Developer!
Are you a skilled and passionate .NET Developer with a rock-solid foundation in design principles? Look no further! Our esteemed client is on the hunt for the crème de la crème in the world of .NET development to join their dynamic team. If you are ready to take your .NET development career to new heights and work with a team that values excellence, innovation, and collaboration, we want to hear from you! Apply now and let’s build the future together. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something extraordinary!
Key Requirements:
- Proficiency in .NET development
- Strong grasp of design principles
- Expertise in Visual Studio, Azure, and Git (Gitbucket)
- Expertise in Jenkins, Agile/Scrum methodologies
- Proven experience in building .NET Applications
- Expertise in CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes
- Expertise in SQL Server and Cloud technologies
- Expertise in AWS and commonly used testing frameworks for .NET applications
- Familiarity with ELK Stack, Grunt, and Jira
- Contribute to the entire development lifecycle, from concept to deployment
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions
- Implement best practices in coding, testing, and deployment
- Stay updated on industry trends and advancements
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Developer
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- testing
- Agile
- AWS