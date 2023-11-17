.NET Developer

Exciting Job Opportunity for Top-notch .NET Developer!

Are you a skilled and passionate .NET Developer with a rock-solid foundation in design principles? Look no further! Our esteemed client is on the hunt for the crème de la crème in the world of .NET development to join their dynamic team. If you are ready to take your .NET development career to new heights and work with a team that values excellence, innovation, and collaboration, we want to hear from you! Apply now and let’s build the future together. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something extraordinary!

Key Requirements:

Proficiency in .NET development

Strong grasp of design principles

Expertise in Visual Studio, Azure, and Git (Gitbucket)

Expertise in Jenkins, Agile/Scrum methodologies

Proven experience in building .NET Applications

Expertise in CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes

Expertise in SQL Server and Cloud technologies

Expertise in AWS and commonly used testing frameworks for .NET applications

Familiarity with ELK Stack, Grunt, and Jira

Contribute to the entire development lifecycle, from concept to deployment

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions

Implement best practices in coding, testing, and deployment

Stay updated on industry trends and advancements

Desired Skills:

.NET

Developer

Docker

Kubernetes

testing

Agile

AWS

