Project Manager

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity! R35 000 – R45 000



Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suit Applications

Basic understanding of ICT industry

Solid understanding in Project Management Methodologies

Strong Team Leader and Management experience

Must be Result Driven

Excellent Verbal and Written experience

Minimum Requirements:



4 -5 Years in the Telecommunications Industry

Proven track record and experience in Project Management

PNP or Prince2 Certification Beneficial

