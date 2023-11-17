Project Manager – Gauteng Halfway House

Our client is seeking the services of a Project Manager to join their team, based in Midrand.

Duties:-

Establish key customer contacts

Coordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved

Ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with

Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of Site Manager

Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement

Obtain customer / materials process sign-off

Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed

Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g. Key Account role)

Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)

Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical / Operations department

Minimum Requirements:-

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering

Minimum 5 years’ experience as Project Engineer or Project Manager

High degree of computer literacy – knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, Power Point, Excel and Word)

Proven ability to work independently and proactively

Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate and produce timing plans for project work

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Work as an individual and part of a team

Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications

Experience within Automotive industry advantageous

Email your updated CV and supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Budget Management

Customer Care

Customer Service

Estimating

Key Accounts Management

Material Control

