Project Manager – Gauteng Halfway House

Our client is seeking the services of a Project Manager to join their team, based in Midrand.
Duties:-
- Establish key customer contacts
- Coordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved
- Ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with
- Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of Site Manager
- Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement
- Obtain customer / materials process sign-off
- Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed
- Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g. Key Account role)
- Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)
- Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical / Operations department
Minimum Requirements:-
- National Diploma or Degree in Engineering
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as Project Engineer or Project Manager
- High degree of computer literacy – knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, Power Point, Excel and Word)
- Proven ability to work independently and proactively
- Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate and produce timing plans for project work
- Ability to communicate effectively at all levels
- Work as an individual and part of a team
- Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications
- Experience within Automotive industry advantageous
Email your updated CV and supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Budget Management
- Customer Care
- Customer Service
- Estimating
- Key Accounts Management
- Material Control