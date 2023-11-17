Project Manager – Gauteng Halfway House

Nov 17, 2023

Our client is seeking the services of a Project Manager to join their team, based in Midrand.

Duties:-

  • Establish key customer contacts
  • Coordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved
  • Ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with
  • Ensure site safety is maintained to comply with current legislation in the absence of Site Manager
  • Ensure complete understanding of the scope of supply and company obligations of products prior to commencement
  • Obtain customer / materials process sign-off
  • Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported and managed
  • Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g. Key Account role)
  • Contract controlling (budgets, cost-to-complete estimates, schedule tracking)
  • Participate in and contribute to monthly Technical / Operations department

Minimum Requirements:-

  • National Diploma or Degree in Engineering
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as Project Engineer or Project Manager
  • High degree of computer literacy – knowledge of Microsoft PC applications (Office, Projects, Power Point, Excel and Word)
  • Proven ability to work independently and proactively
  • Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate and produce timing plans for project work
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels
  • Work as an individual and part of a team
  • Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications
  • Experience within Automotive industry advantageous

Email your updated CV and supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Automotive
  • Budget Management
  • Customer Care
  • Customer Service
  • Estimating
  • Key Accounts Management
  • Material Control

