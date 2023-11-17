Project Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Project Manager to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 3-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Manage project finances and related issues on the budget inclusive of documentation.

Leadership and decision-making role by planning for the execution of the project.

Plan and develop the project idea

Defines scope, goals and focus on delivery phases of the project and adhere to governance processes.

Create, manage a stakeholder communication plan, and resource requirements.

Setting and managing client expectations

Developing a detailed project plan, defining the scope of the project, and assigning team members to specific tasks.

Creating and leading a team capable of meeting or exceeding project expectations.

Monitor project progress, set deadlines, solve issues, and manage risks.

Ensuring all project life cycle phases are adhered too during the governance process.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as a Project Manager

Must have the below skills:

PMBOK

PRINCE2

Agile

PMP

SaFe

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

