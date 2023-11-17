Project Manager – Remote Remote

Project Manager
Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity! R35 000 – R45 000
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suit Applications
- Basic understanding of ICT industry
- Solid understanding in Project Management Methodologies
- Strong Team Leader and Management experience
- Must be Result Driven
- Excellent Verbal and Written experience
Minimum Requirements:
- 4 -5 Years in the Telecommunications Industry
- Proven track record and experience in Project Management
- PNP or Prince2 Certification Beneficial
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- ICT industry
- Project Management Methodologies