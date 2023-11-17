QA Tester (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Analyse requirements and develop test scenarios.

Design, coordinate, and execute testing in collaboration with the team to validate solutions against approved business requirements.

Plan, schedule, and prioritise tests to meet development targets.

Prepare and manage test environments, including test data creation.

Maintain and improve the test case repository.

Report test results and status to relevant stakeholders.

Track and report software defects.

Address risks with appropriate mitigation strategies and escalation when necessary.

Ensure Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are consistently met and exceeded.

Continuously enhance software quality, testing tools, processes, and environments.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant 3 – 4 year degree or diploma would be beneficial

ISTQB/ISEB Certification advantageous

5 – 7 years of testing experience, covering manual and automation testing

Asset Management and/or Investment Management experience highly beneficial

Deep technical understanding, agile familiarity, and a strong track record with testing methodologies and frameworks.

Exhibit strong analytical, troubleshooting, and adaptation skills, along with confidence in handling pressure situations.

Embrace personal mastery, showing initiative, enthusiasm, and excellent communication skills.

Flexcube experience beneficial.

Prior experience with Microsoft Productivity Tools and Selenium is a plus.

Job ID:

J104365

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

QA Tester

Manual & Automation Testing

Asset & Investment Management

Learn more/Apply for this position