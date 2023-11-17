Senior Database Developer at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
• Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.
• Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.
• Database modelling – understanding of data modelling concepts and create logical and physical data models to support database design. create and maintain data models and data structures, ensuring data consistency and accuracy.
• SQL development – develop SQL scripts and optimise database performance using techniques like indexing, partitioning, and query optimization. including writing complex queries, stored procedures and triggers to support business operations.
• Data migration – migrate data from one data source to another, ensuring data integrity and accuracy during the migration process.
• Data management -manage and maintain large amounts of data and ensure data quality, accuracy, and security. Reviewing reports and performance indicators
• Data quality assurance – ensuring the integrity and accuracy of data through well-defined verification and validation models
• Reporting and dashboarding – develop reports and dashboards providing a view on trends, patterns, focus and prediction based on relevant data sets
• Data Warehousing – develop data warehousing solutions, including data integration, data cleaning, and data warehousing design.
• Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation and specifications and related technical specifications
• Project management – adhere to project management standards and techniques in the line of work
• Data Governance – implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.
• Mentoring – guide and support junior resources on data related tasks
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
• A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification
• Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience
• Project management – minimum five (6) year experience
• Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience
• Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience
• SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform
• Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL
• Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience
• Data management – minimum three (3) year experience
• Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience
• Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience
• Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience
• Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience
• Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions
• Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources
• Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage