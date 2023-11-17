Senior Java Developer (SvW)

Nov 17, 2023

Description:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

  • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

  • Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

  • Build and deploy the system on an application server.

  • Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

  • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

  • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

  • 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

  • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

  • Experience of the following technologies:
    • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services

    • Spring framework (preferable)

    • JPA /Hibernate

    • Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)

    • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)

    • JAXB and XML Schema

    • Maven

    • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

    • SoapUI/Postman

  • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

  • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
    • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)

    • Rules engines (i.e. Drools)

    • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)

    • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Backend Integration
  • Python/Jython
  • Javascript
  • Angular

