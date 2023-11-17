Senior Software Developer – Python – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Software Developer – Python
R 600,000 – R [Phone Number Removed]; Per Annum/4 year Contract
Fourways (On-site)
Key concern has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Python Developer with 5 – 10 years’ experience in Python coding. They offer permanent roles or contracting roles, however within the salary range.
Responsibilities:
- Develop modules of the initial enterprise system plan and work with the development team by coding advanced portions of the modules and delegation routine coding to other Developers
- Conduct the testing of completed code modules with the help of other developers, fixing code as needed to ensure a smooth system deployment with the intended functionality.
- Plan and execute all deployment of system features and monitor for successful integration, maintaining the system through it’s lifecycle.
- Translate functional specification into workable project deliverables and staging these according to team capability and capacity
- Responsible for code review and quality control
- Provide technical leadership and team support, as well as the ability to impart knowledge to others
- Accountable and responsible for project delivery
- Innovative problem solving, goal orientated and self-motivated
- Ensuring continuous professional self-development and the mentoring of other Developers
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural reviews
- Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs
- Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business
Education and Work Experience:
- BSc Degree, or BCom advantageous
- If you have Data Science and specialized in Python coding
- 5 – 10 years working experience in Python
Desired Skills:
- Python Developer
- Data Science
- Python Coding
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree