Senior Software Developer – Python – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Software Developer – Python

R 600,000 – R [Phone Number Removed]; Per Annum/4 year Contract

Fourways (On-site)

Key concern has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Python Developer with 5 – 10 years’ experience in Python coding. They offer permanent roles or contracting roles, however within the salary range.

Responsibilities:

Develop modules of the initial enterprise system plan and work with the development team by coding advanced portions of the modules and delegation routine coding to other Developers

Conduct the testing of completed code modules with the help of other developers, fixing code as needed to ensure a smooth system deployment with the intended functionality.

Plan and execute all deployment of system features and monitor for successful integration, maintaining the system through it’s lifecycle.

Translate functional specification into workable project deliverables and staging these according to team capability and capacity

Responsible for code review and quality control

Provide technical leadership and team support, as well as the ability to impart knowledge to others

Accountable and responsible for project delivery

Innovative problem solving, goal orientated and self-motivated

Ensuring continuous professional self-development and the mentoring of other Developers

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural reviews

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business

Education and Work Experience:

BSc Degree, or BCom advantageous

If you have Data Science and specialized in Python coding

5 – 10 years working experience in Python

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python Developer

Data Science

Python Coding

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position