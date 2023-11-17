Senior Software Developer – Python

Nov 17, 2023

Senior Software Developer – Python

R 600,000 – R [Phone Number Removed]; Per Annum/4 year Contract

Fourways (On-site)

Key concern has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Python Developer with 5 – 10 years’ experience in Python coding. They offer permanent roles or contracting roles, however within the salary range.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop modules of the initial enterprise system plan and work with the development team by coding advanced portions of the modules and delegation routine coding to other Developers
  • Conduct the testing of completed code modules with the help of other developers, fixing code as needed to ensure a smooth system deployment with the intended functionality.
  • Plan and execute all deployment of system features and monitor for successful integration, maintaining the system through it’s lifecycle.
  • Translate functional specification into workable project deliverables and staging these according to team capability and capacity
  • Responsible for code review and quality control
  • Provide technical leadership and team support, as well as the ability to impart knowledge to others
  • Accountable and responsible for project delivery
  • Innovative problem solving, goal orientated and self-motivated
  • Ensuring continuous professional self-development and the mentoring of other Developers
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural reviews
  • Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs
  • Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business

Education and Work Experience:

  • BSc Degree, or BCom advantageous
  • If you have Data Science and specialized in Python coding
  • 5 – 10 years working experience in Python

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Python Developer
  • Data Science
  • Python Coding

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position