Senior Systems Administrator (ISP) LAMP_LEMP Stack

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a Senior Systems Administrator (ISP) is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist whose core role will entail building, installing, maintaining and managing ISP server/cloud services. This will include DNS, backups, fault-tolerance, automation and security related to these servers and related services. The ideal candidate must have completed Matric/Grade 12, have a solid understanding of RADIUS and PowerDNS and the ability to install, maintain and troubleshoot cloud computing, virtualisation, containerisation. You must have Helpdesk experience, understand the ISP environment, experience hosting control panels (cPanel and ISPConfig). You other tech tools should include Linux, UNIX, LAMP Stack, LEMP Stack, Python, MySQL, TCP/IP (IPv4 AND IPv6), Perl, Bash, Python, etc.

DUTIES:

Ensure Internet Service Provider (ISP) systems are operational.

The effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of ISP systems hardware, software and related infrastructure.

Scripting in Python or similar language, loading Cron jobs, analysing of log files.

Ensure systems are secure and vulnerabilities are patched.

Manage log file rotation.

Control and verify system backups and file archiving, ensuring all required file systems and data are successfully backed up to appropriate media, media is stored, and recycled.

Investigate and troubleshoot problems within the systems environment.

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes, reviewing system and application logs and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups.

Undertake other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Completed Matric/Grade 12.

Experience/Skills –

Thorough understanding of RADIUS and PowerDNS.

Have knowledge of and be able to install, maintain and troubleshoot cloud computing, virtualisation, containerisation.

Experience within a Helpdesk environment and Helpdesk software ticketing systems.

Hosting control panels (cPanel and ISPConfig).

General understanding of networking within an ISP environment.

Extremely strong Linux/UNIX/ Server skills and advanced knowledge and experience in configuring and maintaining the following:

LAMP Stack

LEMP Stack

DNS — (Bind, Unbound, PowerDNS)

TCP/IP Protocols: IPv4 AND IPv6

MTA(s) — (e.g., Postfix, Sendmail /Exim)

Virtualization (XEN / KVM / VMware / Hyper-V)

Monitoring Systems (Cacti / Nagios / PRTG / Zabbix / OpMan)

Orchestration and Provisioning (Puppet / Ansible / Terraform / Hostbill)

Databases (MySQL/ MySQL cluster/ Replication)

Radius (FreeRadius / Splynx)

Storage Technologies (SAN/ NAS/ iSCSI / Fibre Channel / RAID)

Scripting (e.g., Perl, Bash, Python, etc.) Will be required to work outside of usual office hours as needed. Car and Driver’s License.



Advantageous –

A technology related Degree or tertiary education.

Certifications in Linux, Windows Server.

VMware experience.

MSSQL.

Any experience in Solutions Architecture.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good written and verbal communication.

