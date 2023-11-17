Senior Systems Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Job Title: Senior Systems Analyst

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Systems Analyst to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Responsibilities

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems in order to be more efficient.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate business requirements.

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts, infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of the business), etc.

Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analysing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements.

Comply, understand and align to all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements.

Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform -impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies and assumptions.

Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail.

Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful. Ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate.

Participate and contribute to a development culture where information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared.

Qualifications Minimum Qualification:

Degree or Diploma in IT

Preferred TOGAF certification

Experience

5 + years of experience

Desired Skills:

Innovative

Senior Systems Analyst

Sales

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position