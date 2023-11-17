Specialist Project Manager

Nov 17, 2023

Our client is looking for a Specialist Project Manager. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract role (3-month contract) based in Johannesburg.

  • Matric is essential

  • Relevant Project Management Qualification

  • 6-8 years of experience as a Project Manager

  • Clear Communication Skills

  • Clear understanding on Project Management methodologies – PMP, PMBOK, PRINCE2, Agile, SaFe, MSP and JIRA

  • Budget Management experience

  • Creativity

  • Decisiveness

  • Delegation

  • Forecasting

  • Problem Solving Skills

  • Stress Management experience

  • Manage project finances and related issues on the budget inclusive of documentation.

  • Leadership and decision-making role by planning for the execution of the project.

  • Plan and develop the project idea.

  • Defines scope, goals and focus on delivery phases of the project and adhere to governance processes.

  • Create, manage a stakeholder communication plan, and resource requirements.

  • Setting and managing client expectations.

  • Developing a detailed project plan, defining the scope of the project, and assigning team members to specific tasks.

  • Creating and leading a team capable of meeting or exceeding project expectations.

  • Monitor project progress, set deadlines, solve issues, and manage risks.

  • Ensuring all project life cycle phases are adhered too during the governance process.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

