Specialist Project Manager

Our client is looking for a Specialist Project Manager. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract role (3-month contract) based in Johannesburg.

Matric is essential

Relevant Project Management Qualification

6-8 years of experience as a Project Manager

Clear Communication Skills

Clear understanding on Project Management methodologies – PMP, PMBOK, PRINCE2, Agile, SaFe, MSP and JIRA

Budget Management experience

Creativity

Decisiveness

Delegation

Forecasting

Problem Solving Skills

Stress Management experience

Manage project finances and related issues on the budget inclusive of documentation.

Leadership and decision-making role by planning for the execution of the project.

Plan and develop the project idea.

Defines scope, goals and focus on delivery phases of the project and adhere to governance processes.

Create, manage a stakeholder communication plan, and resource requirements.

Setting and managing client expectations.

Developing a detailed project plan, defining the scope of the project, and assigning team members to specific tasks.

Creating and leading a team capable of meeting or exceeding project expectations.

Monitor project progress, set deadlines, solve issues, and manage risks.

Ensuring all project life cycle phases are adhered too during the governance process.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

