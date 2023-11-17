Specialist Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Specialist Project Manager. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract role (3-month contract) based in Johannesburg.
- Matric is essential
- Relevant Project Management Qualification
- 6-8 years of experience as a Project Manager
- Clear Communication Skills
- Clear understanding on Project Management methodologies – PMP, PMBOK, PRINCE2, Agile, SaFe, MSP and JIRA
- Budget Management experience
- Creativity
- Decisiveness
- Delegation
- Forecasting
- Problem Solving Skills
- Stress Management experience
- Manage project finances and related issues on the budget inclusive of documentation.
- Leadership and decision-making role by planning for the execution of the project.
- Plan and develop the project idea.
- Defines scope, goals and focus on delivery phases of the project and adhere to governance processes.
- Create, manage a stakeholder communication plan, and resource requirements.
- Setting and managing client expectations.
- Developing a detailed project plan, defining the scope of the project, and assigning team members to specific tasks.
- Creating and leading a team capable of meeting or exceeding project expectations.
- Monitor project progress, set deadlines, solve issues, and manage risks.
- Ensuring all project life cycle phases are adhered too during the governance process.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management