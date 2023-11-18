SENIOR DATABASE DEVELOPER at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements. Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.

Minimum Requirements

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:• A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification

• Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience

• Project management – minimum five (6) year experience

• Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience

• Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience

• SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform

• Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL

• Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience

• Data management – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience

• Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years’ experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions

• Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources

• Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage

Duties and Responsibilities

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:• Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.

• Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.

• Database modelling – understanding of data modelling concepts and create logical and physical data models to support database design. create and maintain data models and data structures, ensuring data consistency and accuracy.

• SQL development – develop SQL scripts and optimise database performance using techniques like indexing, partitioning, and query optimization. including writing complex queries, stored procedures and triggers to support business operations.

• Data migration – migrate data from one data source to another, ensuring data integrity and accuracy during the migration process.

• Data management – manage and maintain large amounts of data and ensure data quality, accuracy, and security. Reviewing reports and performance indicators

• Data quality assurance – ensuring the integrity and accuracy of data through well-defined verification and validation models

• Reporting and dashboarding – develop reports and dashboards providing a view on trends, patterns, focus and prediction based on relevant data sets

• Data Warehousing – develop data warehousing solutions, including data integration, data cleaning, and data warehousing design.

• Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation and specifications and related technical specifications

• Project management – adhere to project management standards and techniques in the line of work

• Data Governance – implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.

• Mentoring – guide and support junior resources on data related tasks

