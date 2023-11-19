Senior Database Developer

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Database Developer

Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification

Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience

Project management – minimum five (6) year experience

Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience

Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience

SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform

Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL

Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience

Data management – minimum three (3) year experience

Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience

Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience

Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience

Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience

Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions

Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources

Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage

