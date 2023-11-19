A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Database Developer
Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification
- Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience
- Project management – minimum five (6) year experience
- Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience
- Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience
- SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform
- Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL
- Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience
- Data management – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience
- Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions
- Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources
- Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage
