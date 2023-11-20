Application Architect

Are you ready to shape the future of application design and integration? My client is seeking a dynamic individual to take on the role of Senior Applications Architect at their Head Office.

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Applications Architect, you will play a pivotal role in designing well-architected and integrated applications with a focus on long-term capability and sustainability. Your responsibilities include ensuring compliance with security protocols, aligning with group strategies, and leveraging innovative technologies for value creation and organizational advancement. Join us in creating and maintaining architectural diagrams and knowledge resources to ensure seamless system continuity.

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Establish and maintain a robust system architecture for consumer interaction through various channels (Web, WhatsApp, Mobile app, Telephone).

Develop and maintain web and reporting capabilities to effectively meet business demands.

Create an engagement platform supporting independent hosting while reusing shared capabilities.

Implement frameworks for defect investigation, security compliance, and automated testing.

Manage a community of practice to keep developers updated on best practices and technology trends.

Evaluate development practices and tools for long-term sustainability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Govern compliance with code quality, security, auditing, and release management standards.

Monitor and manage system compliance with business SLAs through a TechOps framework.

Continuously review and apply new technologies for efficiency and innovation.

What you need to bring to the table::

AWS Exp is a MUST.

A strong personality that can challenge the ideas of other seniors in the team in a respectful manner and take ownership of the work you produce

The ability to communicate not only with the technical team but also relay what you are doing to the Business Stakeholders

Expert knowledge of client-side web frameworks (e.g., Angular IO), OpenID Connect, OAuth2, and REST Integration.

Expertise in NodeJS, report generation technologies, design patterns, and BEST practices for responsive single-page applications.

Proficiency in CI/CD pipeline creation and management.

Experience with engagement testing frameworks and working knowledge of containers (Docker) and Kubernetes.

Familiarity with cloud capabilities (CDN, cloud storage) and application modeling using UML.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

Relevant degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

8-10 years of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential).

At least 5 years relevant experience or exposure in software/application development.

At least 3 years relevant experience leading a competency and/or community of practice.

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of

large object orientated solutions (essential).

Experience in the investments industry with general knowledge of underlying IT

architectures and technologies (essential).

If you feel this is the role for you, please send your CV to me at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

AWS

Node.JS

Report Writing

Lean and Agile Methodology

Microservices

Docker

CI/CD

Web Frameworks

Testing

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

