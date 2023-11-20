Data Scientist

R90 000 – R100 000

Experienced Data Scientist to join their Global Markets division. In this role, you will work closely with traders, quantitative analysts, and data engineers to develop and implement advanced models and algorithms to support decision making for their global markets business

Minimum Requirements:

2 Years experience in a Data Scientist role

Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, Statistics, or related fields

Strong experience in machine learning, statistics, and data modelling.

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL

Experience with AWS technologies and big data tools such as Hadoop and Spark is a plus

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

