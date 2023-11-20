Data Scientist (Python/SQL/SAS/Stata) Hybrid (TB)

Nov 20, 2023

  • The successful applicant will join a team of specialist to work together with the current internal capacity at the client on various projects.

  • Acquire, extract, process and synthesize datasets from systems.

  • Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.

  • Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organization.

  • Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.

  • Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.

  • Exploring patterns in behavior in the tax base to identify fraudulent and noncompliance.

  • Design, development and deploying of models for the prediction of submission and payment of tax products.

  • Experience in data analysis and methods of supplementing datasets utilized in machine learning modelling.

  • Utilizing both supervised and unsupervised machine modeling techniques.

  • Outlier detection models to identify noncompliance or tax declaration omissions.

  • Improvements and enhancements to the data store, processes to accommodate automation and Machine Learning modelling deployment.

  • Explore automation functions and machine learning techniques to improve the data management and analysis processes.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

  • Must have a Senior Certificate (Matric) compulsory.

  • Must have a Data Science related Degree or 3 year National IT Diploma from a reputable institution.

  • At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.

Technical skills & experience required:

  • Advanced knowledge of business information management.

  • Must be highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.

  • Must have good experience with statistical analysis tools (SQL, SAS & Stata).

  • Relevant knowledge of programming languages like Python to wrangle and clean datasets.

  • Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.

  • Experience in managing and using large data sets.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Scientist
  • SQL
  • SAS
  • Stata
  • Python

