DEVELOPER: APPLICATION

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 24 November 2023

SALARY R 554 948 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

To design code and modify complex websites, web-based Business and mobile applications (Apps) and Information and Interactive Portals (staff and clients) in order to support the organizational strategies and goals relative to internal and external communications. To use applicable technologies to integrate systems, digitize business tools and automate business processes in order to consistently deliver business value.

QUALIFICATIONS

– National Diploma in IT

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years of extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps and web portals.

– 3-5years extensive working experience in the development of system interfaces,digitisation of business tools and automation of business processes

– 3-5years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata,sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture

– 3-5years experience of in business analysis and design

– 3-5years SharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Websites, Applications and Portal Development

– Design and build complex web-based applications

– Design and develop user interface features, site animation and special elements

– Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable technologies, includingscripting, security issues, authoring tools, web design tools and new languagesIntegrate Systems and Digitize Business Tools

– Utilise embedded SQL to interface web-based applications with databases

– Utilise web design tools and applicable technologies to digitize manual business and/or processes Applications Maintenance

– Attend to calls for 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement

Analyse configuration or development change requests

– Complete all change control administration, including all relevant documentation

– Facilitate implementation of changes to production systems business Analysis and Systems Architecture and Design

– Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements

– Write functional technical designs to support business requirements

– Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

– Review and update functional technical designs on a periodic basis monitor SharePoint Server and MSSQL Database (DML)

– Proactively monitor the SharePoint Server to ensure secure services with minimum downtime

– Use the MSSQL Data Manipulation Language (DML) for adding (inserting), deleting, and modifying (updating) data in a database

– Track, analyse and report application performance

COMPETENCIES

– Microsoft Office SharePoint Server

– Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008

– Microsoft Office Applications

– ASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript

– .NET Framework

– ETL Tools

Desired Skills:

evelopment of system interfaces

digitisation of business tools and automation of business processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

