DEVELOPER: APPLICATIONS at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

To design code and modify complex websites, web-based Business and Mobile applications (Apps) and Information and Interactive Portals (staff and clients) in order to support the organizational strategies and goals relative to internal and external communications. To use applicable technologies to integrate systems, digitize business tools and automate business processes in order to consistently deliver business value.

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

National Diploma in IT3-5years extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps, and web portals.3-5years extensive working experience in the development system interfaces, digitization of business tools and automation business processes3-5years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata, sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture 3-5years experience of business analysis and design3-5years SharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge

Critical Competencies

Microsoft Office SharePoint ServerVisual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008Microsoft Office ApplicationsASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript.NET FrameworkETL Tools

Additional Requirements

Extended hours as and when required.Travel as and when required.Attention to detail is critical.Creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness

Duties and Responsibilities

Key Performance Areas 1. Websites, Applications and Portal Development

Design and build complex web-based applications.Design and develop user interface features, site animation and special effects elements.Stays abreast of industry trends and all applicable technologies, including scripting, security issues, authoring tools, web design tools and new languages.

2. Integrate Systems and Digitize Business Tools

Utilize embedded SQL to interface web-based applications with databases.Utilize web design tools and applicable technologies to digitize manual business tools and/or processes.

3. Reactive Applications Maintenance

Attend to calls for 2nd line support in terms of the service level agreement.Analyze configuration or development change requests.Complete all change control administration, including all relevant documentation.Facilitate implementation of changes to production systems 4. Business Analysis and Systems Architecture and Design

Support scoping workshops to extract client business requirements.Write functional technical designs to support business requirements.Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies.Review and update functional technical designs on a periodic basis.

5. Monitor SharePoint Server and MSSQL Database (DML)

Proactively monitor the SharePoint Server to ensure secure services with minimum downtime.Use the MSSQL Data Manipulation Language (DML) for adding (inserting), deleting, and modifying (updating) data in a database.Track, analyze and report application performance.

