Job Description
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to support within our DevOps Capability. The DevOps Engineer will support with the implementation of DevOps CI/CD templates, processes, support and operation.
06 -12 Monhs Contract
The Job Requirements
Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
- Experience with continuous integration implementation (Azure DevOps Pipelines)
- Experience with continuous deployment/delivery (Azure DevOps Pipelines)
- Solid coding experience with YAML, Bash, Powershell Scripting languages
- Proven experience in monitoring cloud infrastructure and developing IaC (Infrastructure as Code) scripts
- Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
- Experience with GitHub Source Code Management tool
- Experience with version control
- Experience with minimum 1 development language
- Understanding of the Software Delivery LifecycleNot essential but would be viable
- Experience with infrastructure automation and configuration tools
- Experience with programming languages would be advantageous,
- Knowledge of unit, integration and functionality testing of software applications.
- Knowledge in public cloud networking
- Experience with artefact repository (Azure Artifacts/JFrog)
- Experience in Cloud technology: IaaS,PaaS
- Experience with agile methodologies
- Public cloud deployment models
- Experience with Linux OS
- Experience with Github, Azure DevOps, ConfluenceOutputs
- Collaborate with Architects, QA, Security and Developers to design and implement DevOps practices across product delivery.
- Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.
- Implement and design automated product builds
- Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages
- Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency
- Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.
- Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Responsible for support and troubleshooting DevOps tools and processes for stakeholders
Qualifications
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent.
Knowledge and Experience
- 2+ years’ experience in IT
- At least 6 months participation on a Graduate Development Programme
Desired Skills:
- GitHub
- Azure DevOps
- SDLC
- Bash