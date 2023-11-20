Divisional IT Manager – Gauteng

Nov 20, 2023

A strategic role where you will be involved in Projects, Infrastructure, Governance, Applications and much much more!
What will you be doing?

  • Process design and documentation
  • Enterprise Systems Knowledge (ERP, Computer Aid Facilities Management, Procurement)
  • Hardware knowledge and understanding
  • IoT knowledge and understanding
  • IT Infrastructure & Networking
  • Business Analysis & Business Case development
  • Sound knowledge of Microsoft Products (Office 365)
  • Data, Information Security and Cyber Security
  • IT Governance & Compliance – COBIT and ITIL
  • Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Working knowledge of various system integration formats
  • Enterprise Systems Knowledge
  • Customer Service
  • Project Management – SAFE/DAD/Prince2/PMBoK
  • Vendor an SLA Management
  • People Management
  • Strategic Planning
  • Software development
  • IT/Technology Infrastructure Design and Planning
  • Financial management

Minimum qualifications :

  • Relevant IT Degree / diploma
  • IT management experience.
  • ITIL Accreditation
  • 7+ years professional IT experience and proven working experience as an IT manager or relevant experience
  • Systems Analyst Experience
  • Leadership/Management Development Programme, ITIL, MCITP certification an advantage

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to

Desired Skills:

  • IT Manager
  • Divisional IT Manager
  • Applciation Manager
  • Infrastrcuture Manager

