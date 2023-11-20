Divisional IT Manager – Gauteng

A strategic role where you will be involved in Projects, Infrastructure, Governance, Applications and much much more!
What will you be doing?
- Process design and documentation
- Enterprise Systems Knowledge (ERP, Computer Aid Facilities Management, Procurement)
- Hardware knowledge and understanding
- IoT knowledge and understanding
- IT Infrastructure & Networking
- Business Analysis & Business Case development
- Sound knowledge of Microsoft Products (Office 365)
- Data, Information Security and Cyber Security
- IT Governance & Compliance – COBIT and ITIL
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Working knowledge of various system integration formats
- Customer Service
- Project Management – SAFE/DAD/Prince2/PMBoK
- Vendor an SLA Management
- People Management
- Strategic Planning
- Software development
- IT/Technology Infrastructure Design and Planning
- Financial management
Minimum qualifications :
- Relevant IT Degree / diploma
- IT management experience.
- ITIL Accreditation
- 7+ years professional IT experience and proven working experience as an IT manager or relevant experience
- Systems Analyst Experience
- Leadership/Management Development Programme, ITIL, MCITP certification an advantage
