Divisional IT Manager

A strategic role where you will be involved in Projects, Infrastructure, Governance, Applications and much much more!

What will you be doing?

Process design and documentation

Enterprise Systems Knowledge (ERP, Computer Aid Facilities Management, Procurement)

Hardware knowledge and understanding

IoT knowledge and understanding

IT Infrastructure & Networking

Business Analysis & Business Case development

Sound knowledge of Microsoft Products (Office 365)

Data, Information Security and Cyber Security

IT Governance & Compliance – COBIT and ITIL

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Working knowledge of various system integration formats

Enterprise Systems Knowledge

Customer Service

Project Management – SAFE/DAD/Prince2/PMBoK

Vendor an SLA Management

People Management

Strategic Planning

Software development

IT/Technology Infrastructure Design and Planning

Financial management

Minimum qualifications :

Relevant IT Degree / diploma

IT management experience.

ITIL Accreditation

7+ years professional IT experience and proven working experience as an IT manager or relevant experience

Systems Analyst Experience

Leadership/Management Development Programme, ITIL, MCITP certification an advantage

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Manager

Divisional IT Manager

Applciation Manager

Infrastrcuture Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position