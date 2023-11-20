Field Technician – Western Cape Stellenbosch

“Ignite Your Career in Solar Innovation: Join Us as a Field Technician in Stellenbosch!”

Is this you?

Are you a meticulous individual with a penchant for details, a self-motivated problem-solver, and a disciplined worker? Do you thrive on the prospect of frequent travel, possess hands-on practical skills, and have a keen interest in the field of solar energy? If you resonate with these qualities, then the role of Field Technician in the solar energy sector might be your ideal career move.

What you’ll be doing

As a Field Technician at a solar energy services provider, you’ll engage in diverse tasks, including office-based responsibilities like administration, report writing, and working with meteorological instruments and data loggers. Additionally, you’ll be involved in remote on-site fieldwork and contribute to utility-scale solar plants. Managing projects, from travel arrangements to on-site execution and client liaison, will be a key part of your role. Expect to travel to sites every second week for approximately five consecutive days. The company ensures you’re well-equipped by providing all necessary in-house training.

Where you’ll be doing it

Situated in the picturesque town of Stellenbosch and your work will encompass both office-based tasks and travel to various solar project sites. You’ll find an exciting and innovative workplace that is at the forefront of shaping the future of solar energy. Our company, committed to sustainability and cutting-edge solutions, creates a dynamic environment where your contributions make a real impact. Our team thrives on collaboration, and as a valued member, you’ll have the opportunity to work alongside passionate professionals dedicated to advancing renewable energy. Stellenbosch, with its vibrant community and scenic surroundings, provides an inspiring backdrop for the pioneering work we do in the realm of solar energy.

What you’ll need

To thrive in this position, you should have a diploma in mechatronics or electrical engineering, coupled with relevant technical experience. Proficiency in English, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transport are essential. Excellent health is a must. While not mandatory, previous experience with data loggers, meteorological equipment, solar sensors, or calibrations would be beneficial. The ideal candidate will have at least two years of previous work experience, strong report writing skills, and meticulous attention to detail.

What you’ll get

The role offers a competitive salary, dependent on your experience and qualifications. The company values your commitment and discipline, providing an opportunity to work in the dynamic field of Solar Energy. If you’re a self-motivated individual with a disciplined work ethic, enthusiastic about frequent travelling, and possess hands-on practical skills, this role is tailored for you.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Katharina on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem; just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

