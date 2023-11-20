Front End Developer

We’re looking for a Front End Developer with Ionic experience to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

The Front End Developer is a key member of our engineering team responsible for the development efforts using the Java technology stack. This individual will combine strong technical expertise with problem solving ability to develop, design and implement complex software solutions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software products.

What you’ll do:

Development

Write high-quality, efficient, and maintainable Java code. Design: Participate in the design and implementation of software components and systems.

Implement and oversee unit testing, integration testing, and quality assurance processes. Performance Optimization: Optimize application performance, identify bottlenecks, and implement solutions.

Create and maintain technical documentation, including design documents and system diagrams. Version Control: Use version control systems (e.g., Git) effectively, ensuring code is properly managed and documented.

Collaboration:

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product, analysis, DevOps, design, QA and Operations to ensure seamless project execution. Knowledge Sharing: Foster a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous learning within the team.

Technical Skills

5+ years Front End Development experience using the latest Angular Framework and iONIC

Progressive Web Applications (PWA).

Solid experience for User Interface development using JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Familiar with Java and related technologies (e.g., Spring, Hibernate).

Knowledge of software design patterns and best practices

Understanding of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure)

Knowledge of Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

