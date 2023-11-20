Full Stack Developer at Tipp Focus Resourcing

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic development team. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing software solutions for our clients, utilizing both front-end and back-end technologies. The role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality, scalable, and maintainable software solutions.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent work experience).

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role, with a strong portfolio showcasing completed projects.

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, Vue).

Strong back-end development skills using server-side languages (e.g., Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java) and experience with frameworks (e.g., Express, Django, Ruby on Rails).

Database experience with both relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL) and NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB).

Knowledge of API design and development.

Experience with version control systems, preferably Git.

Familiarity with CI/CD tools and practices.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work well in a collaborative team environment.

Strong communication skills with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Responsibilities:

Full Stack Development: Design, develop, and implement end-to-end software solutions using a variety of technologies and programming languages.

Front-end Development: Create visually appealing and intuitive user interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks.

Back-end Development: Develop server-side logic, database architecture, and APIs using languages such as Node.js, Python, Ruby, or Java.

Database Management: Design and manage databases, ensuring optimal performance, security, and reliability.

Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including UI/UX designers, product managers, and other developers, to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Testing and Debugging: Conduct unit testing, troubleshoot, and debug applications to ensure software meets functional requirements.

Version Control: Utilize version control tools, such as Git, to manage and track changes to the codebase.

Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Implement CI/CD pipelines to automate testing and deployment processes.

Code Review: Participate in and conduct code reviews to maintain code quality and ensure adherence to best practices.

Documentation: Create and maintain technical documentation for software architecture, design decisions, and code implementation.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

