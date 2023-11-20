Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a talented and highly motivated Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic development team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in the creation and delivery of robust, scalable, and efficient software solutions that meet the needs of our clients. As a Full Stack Developer, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to analyze business requirements, design, and develop solutions, adhering to best practices and coding.

What you will do :

Collaborate with Product Managers, Business Analysts, and Solution Architects to comprehend and contextualize business requirements within the current business environment.

Develop and document development designs as necessary and maintain the source code base.

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solutions and alternatives that address business needs and requirements of key stakeholders from various areas within the organization.

Develop solutions in accordance with standards and best practices, maintaining development principles and quality compliance criteria.

Implement development designs that focus on maintainability, scalability, and efficiency.

Coordinate requirements with system designers and other developers to ensure seamless integration and alignment with project goals.

Demonstrate a thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engage effectively with different stakeholders to gather input, address concerns, and ensure successful project outcomes.

Conduct and participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and enhance team knowledge.

Provide active technical advice to the team, IT department, and internal stakeholders to promote the adoption of best practices.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements to ensure the development of high-quality software solutions.

Work within the frameworks of both Waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Maintain meticulous attention to detail and adhere to standard coding practices.

Experience in designing systems to leverage true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

Your Expertise :

6 Years Career Experience as a Software Engineer

HTML, SCSS, JavaScript- Proficiency in front-end web technologies, including HTML for markup, SCSS for styling, and JavaScript for interactive web application development.

Proficiency in front-end web technologies, including HTML for markup, SCSS for styling, and JavaScript for interactive web application development. Object-oriented programming: Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming principles and practices, which are fundamental to modern software engineering.

Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming principles and practices, which are fundamental to modern software engineering. Front-end Frameworks: Familiarity with front-end frameworks that enhance the efficiency and functionality of web applications, making them more responsive and user-friendly.

Familiarity with front-end frameworks that enhance the efficiency and functionality of web applications, making them more responsive and user-friendly. Single Page Application Development: Experience in developing single-page applications (SPAs), which offer a seamless and interactive user experience by loading content dynamically without full page reloads.

Experience in developing single-page applications (SPAs), which offer a seamless and interactive user experience by loading content dynamically without full page reloads. Angular : Expertise in Angular, with a focus on versions 9.

Expertise in Angular, with a focus on versions 9. Typescript: Proficiency in TypeScript, a statically-typed superset of JavaScript.

Proficiency in TypeScript, a statically-typed superset of JavaScript. C#: A strong understanding of C#,

A strong understanding of C#, Databases / SQL: Knowledge of databases and SQL for database design, querying, and management. This skill is crucial for handling data within applications.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

