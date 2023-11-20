Intermediate WordPress PHP Developer at Publisher’s Toolbox

We are seeking an Intermediate to Senior Full Stack PHP Developer with WordPress experience to help us accelerate our digital product strategy. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, enhancing, and maintaining WordPress websites and plugins, using the latest standards of PHP, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain WordPress websites and custom WordPress themes and plugins.

Design and implement new features and functionalities.

Optimize websites for speed and scalability.

Write clean, maintainable, and scalable code, ensuring WordPress coding standards.

Work closely with the design team to transform designs into functional websites.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues, problems, and errors encountered across our web properties, internal applications, and systems as reported or experienced.

Test solutions across multiple browsers and platforms in a local testing environment.

Collaborate with the marketing team, developers, and other stakeholders for project requirements and deliverables.

Requirements:

Proven work experience as a WordPress Developer.

Strong knowledge of PHP, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/jQuery.

Proficient in MySQL and creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Profound knowledge of the WordPress platform, including custom post types, taxonomies, hooks, actions, and filters.

Experience working with popular page builders.

Understanding of RESTful Web Services.

Familiarity with version control tools such as Git.

Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Strong understanding of responsive design and development practices.

Ability to handle multiple projects concurrently.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Attributes

Show a strong sense of personal mastery and desire to learn new technologies, apply them and share with the rest of the team.

Proven ability to plan and organize.

Handles pressure confidently and appropriately.

Ability to work independently or with a team and adapt to changing situational requirements.

Excellent analytical, problem solving and communication skills.

We love what we do, and this comes through in our delivery – we want to work with great people who are leaders in their field! Come join us as we travel the journey to make content available anywhere, anytime, affordably and on any device.

Desired Skills:

such as Agile

Scrum.

React.js Vue.js

WordPress

HTML5

Agile

scrum

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Publisher’s Toolbox is an exciting software company based in Cape Town. We offer digital products to publishers and brands with a client base both local and international. We run a flexible self-managing team work environment and we take a lot of pride in our work and celebrate our successes as a team. Our product suite, The Publisher’s Toolbox, enables effective and secure distribution of content across platforms and channels and we strive to make an interesting impact on the way digital content is packaged for distribution. Our product architecture is simple yet scalable to meet our clients unique needs.

Learn more/Apply for this position